Movies about ghosts and haunted houses fell out of favor a long time ago in Hollywood post-Amityville Horror, with other horror genres rising up to replace them—like slashers, whatever the more respectful name for “torture porn” would be, and found footage—but the traditional version of the subgenre enjoyed a renaissance of sorts a decade ago with the release of director James Wan’s The Conjuring. That film spawned two sequels and five spin-offs (so far), becoming such a big pop cultural force that it has completely eclipsed Wan’s other ghosts/haunted house series that started just a few years earlier: Insidious.

And yet for the weirdly small footprint it left in the general consciousness, Insidious wasn’t some one-hit wonder. They made four of the dang things, with a fifth one coming out this week that serves as both a direct sequel to 2013’s Chapter 2 and the feature directorial debut of star Patrick Wilson. Those seem like big deals on paper, and perhaps that’s just the thing Insidious needs to finally transcend its current status as “the one that’s not The Conjuring or the completely unrelated Sinister.”

Nobody wants to be left behind if that happens, so here’s what you need to know about Insidious ahead of Insidious: The Red Door.