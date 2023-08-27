The Exorcist | 4K Ultra HD Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Available September 19



Before you see the requel The Exorcist: Believer in theaters on October 13, revisit The Exorcist starring Linda Blair as a possessed girl and Ellen Burstyn as her desperate mother who allows a priest (Max von Sydow) to perform an exorcism. The seminal 1973 horror film directed by the late William Friedkin makes its 4K UHD debut just in time for its 50th anniversary. The new release features a 4K restoration of the movie and a Dolby Atmos audio track so you can really immerse yourself in demonic sounds. The disc includes both the original theatrical version and well as the extended director’s cut, the latter of which features Blair doing the infamous “spider walk.” Bonus features include an introduction by Friedkin and commentary tracks. If you’re a horror fan who wants packaging that is more collectible, scare up cash for the exclusive SteelBook edition at Best Buy.