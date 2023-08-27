Physical media may be devalued by some in our streaming-dominated world, but you’d be surprised how many great titles are only available on disc. Also, some titles can be so much more rewarding on DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K UHD, especially when they’re loaded with special packaging and bonus features. With that in mind, here’s a look at all the best films and shows you can spin starting in September 2023, including the physical debuts of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Star Trek: Picard — The Complete Series, The Little Mermaid, and Elemental. Also on tap are the 4K UHD debuts of Steven Spielberg’s Duel, The Exorcist, Sleepy Hollow, Natural Born Killers, and many more.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023)
Available September 5
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the animated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. In the 2023 blockbuster, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) traverses—what else?—the multiverse and engages with a team of Spider-People tasked with protecting its integrity. The movie, which grossed over $686 million worldwide, is available on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray. Bonus features include filmmaker commentary, Easter eggs, a deleted scene, and several making-of featurettes. For collectors, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is also available as a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook.
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Available September 5
Sleepy Hollow is Tim Burton going “full horror” and we are here for its long-overdue 4K UHD debut. The movie stars Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane, a police constable who is sent to the eerie village of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of decapitations allegedly carried out by the Headless Horseman. No details about bonus features were available at press time, but expect them to be similar—if not identical—to those on the previous Blu-ray edition. Collectors will want to splurge on the handsome SteelBook edition, which contains an attached, antique-looking booklet inside.
Duel (1971)
Available September 5
Duel is the 1971 action-thriller directed by Steven Spielberg about a business commuter (Dennis Weaver) who plays a dangerous cat-and-mouse game with a tractor trailer in the California desert. The movie has been restored in 4K from the original camera negative for its 4K UHD debut. The Universal Studios U.K. release will also be available in a SteelBook edition, which, like the standard 4K UHD, will also play on your U.S. 4K player because 4K UHD discs do not have region restrictions like most Blu-rays and DVDs do. Extras include an interview with Spielberg, “Richard Matheson: The Writing Of Duel,” plus a photograph and poster gallery.
Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series (2020 -2023)
Available September 5
Star Trek: Picard starring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard wrapped up its third and final season on Paramount+ earlier this year. If Paramount+ is not one of the streaming services you subscribe to, you can now catch up with Star Trek: Picard–The Complete Series on Blu-ray. The set contains all 30 episodes chronicling the later years in Picard’s life and serves as a follow-up to both Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis. The box set has over seven hours of bonus features, including deleted scenes, gag reels, story logs, and more.
Poker Face: Season One (2023)
Available September 12
If you didn’t catch season one of Poker Face on Peacock, we get it—there are too many streaming services. Now that season one is available on Blu-ray, trust us when we say that you’ll want to binge this acclaimed series starring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, a woman who has an innate sense for telling when people are lying. One of the freshest aspects of the show is that each episode puts Charlie in a new location surrounded by new characters—one or more of whom are lying about something—prompting Charlie to investigate. Check out this three-disc set featuring all 10 episodes before season two arrives on Peacock sometime in the future.
Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
Available September 12
During a summer when megabudget, wannabe blockbusters such as Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny and The Flash bombed at the box office, Insidious: The Red Door proved yet again that horror films scare up profits. The movie, directed by and starring Patrick Wilson, is the fifth and final (?) film in the franchise, serving as a direct sequel to 2013’s Insidious: Chapter Two. In The Red Door, the Lamberts have to go back into the Further to finally put their demons to rest and come together as a family. Be sure to listen to the haunting cover of Shakespears Sister’s “Stay” by Ghost, featuring Wilson on vocals, that plays over the end credits. The Blu-ray contains two special features: “Past, Present, Further” and “A Possessed Director.”
The Exorcist (1973)
Available September 19
Before you see the requel The Exorcist: Believer in theaters on October 13, revisit The Exorcist starring Linda Blair as a possessed girl and Ellen Burstyn as her desperate mother who allows a priest (Max von Sydow) to perform an exorcism. The seminal 1973 horror film directed by the late William Friedkin makes its 4K UHD debut just in time for its 50th anniversary. The new release features a 4K restoration of the movie and a Dolby Atmos audio track so you can really immerse yourself in demonic sounds. The disc includes both the original theatrical version and well as the extended director’s cut, the latter of which features Blair doing the infamous “spider walk.” Bonus features include an introduction by Friedkin and commentary tracks. If you’re a horror fan who wants packaging that is more collectible, scare up cash for the exclusive SteelBook edition at Best Buy.
The Little Mermaid (2023)
Available September 19
The much-hyped 2023 live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel found its intended audience of young girls with fond memories of the animated original, but didn’t swim away with as much cash as Disney would have hoped given its whale of a budget (oh, we promise to stop with the aquatic puns now). The movie is available on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray with extensive bonus features, including a sing-along viewing option, the five-part “Hotter Under The Water” making-of documentary, song breakdowns, bloopers, and “The Scuttlebutt On Sidekicks” and “Passing The Dinglehopper” featurettes. As you might expect, Best Buy has an exclusive SteelBook edition featuring some gorgeous oceanic-themed artwork.
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Available September 26
Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers stars Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis as a serial-killer couple who become media sensations. The Shout Factory 4K UHD Collector’s Edition contains three discs. Disc One contains a 4K restoration of the director’s cut supervised by Stone and presented with Dolby Vision HDR on 4K UHD. Disc Two is a Blu-ray version of the director’s cut, which also contains an introduction by Stone. Disc Three is a 4K restoration of the theatrical cut that is inexplicably presented on a Blu-ray Disc. Maybe it’s because the latter has to have room for most of the bonus features, including two documentaries, “Natural Born Killers: Method In The Madness,” plus deleted scenes and an alternate ending with introductions by Stone.
Moonage Daydream (2022)
Available September 26
The mesmerizing music documentary Moonage Daydream directed by Brett Morgen features some remixed and repurposed never-before-seen footage of David Bowie as it takes viewers on a journey through the iconic singer’s life and career. The Criterion Collection is putting out a 4K UHD version of the acclaimed doc featuring a 4K master supervised by Morgen. Bonus features include an audio commentary by Morgen, a Q&A with Morgen and others at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and an interview with the recording mixers. The disc is packaged with an essay by film critic Jonathan Romney and a collectible poster insert.
Elemental (2023)
Available September 26
Elemental, a rare Pixar rom-com, follows Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) in a city comprised of fire, water, land, and air residents. Several editions of the movie are being released on disc, so you’ll have to think about which one best suits your needs. There is the standard Blu-ray, which has extras such as a making-of featurette about Ember and Wade, the featurette “Next Stop: Element City,” and the theatrical short film Carl’s Date. If you want a 4K UHD version, you have three choices: the Disney Movie Club edition, the Best Buy SteelBook edition, and the Wal-mart edition. All three 4K UHD editions feature different cover art, so your decision may come down to that or whether or not you want a SteelBook.
Interview With The Vampire Season One (2022)
Based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, AMC’s Interview With The Vampire follows the story of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he tells a journalist about his relationship with the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and the challenges of immortality. Rice is listed as an executive producer but, sadly, she passed away in 2021 and didn’t live to see the positive reception this adaptation got when it premiered. Unlike the 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, AMC’s Interview With The Vampire doesn’t shy away from the homoerotic aspects of the novel that made it so popular with outsiders and goths. The Season One Blu-ray has one bonus feature to sink your fangs into: coverage from the show’s 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel.