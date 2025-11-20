His lips may be sealed, but Brendan Fraser is "hopeful" about Mummy 4 Rick O'Connell has been inspiring would-be archeologists for 25 years, and he might be returning for another Mummy.

Last week, Variety read the ominous words from the Scroll of Thoth and announced that Mummy 4 had awakened and would likely be lurching, arms outstretched, into theaters in the next couple of years. Presumably, the film would reunite stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz for another round of scarab stomping under the direction of Scream rebooters Radio Silence, a.k.a. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The studio hasn’t yet confirmed the film in an official press release, but that won’t stop the so-called “Imhotep Watchers” from speculating. In a recent interview with Indiewire, though, Fraser gave them plenty of reason to be “hopeful,” particularly those with the Oscar-winner’s face tattooed on their body. Still, to temper expectations, Fraser clarifies that what Variety reported was “a spec piece,” and he would confirm “everything that you already know” if not for his lip condition.

“What you saw in Variety and the trades as wrote is a spec piece, but if my lips weren’t sealed, I would confirm everything that you already know,” he says. “However, I’m hopeful. I know that there are a lot of fans who would love to see this happen.”