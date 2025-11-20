His lips may be sealed, but Brendan Fraser is "hopeful" about Mummy 4

Rick O'Connell has been inspiring would-be archeologists for 25 years, and he might be returning for another Mummy.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  November 20, 2025 | 6:00pm
Last week, Variety read the ominous words from the Scroll of Thoth and announced that Mummy 4 had awakened and would likely be lurching, arms outstretched, into theaters in the next couple of years. Presumably, the film would reunite stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz for another round of scarab stomping under the direction of Scream rebooters Radio Silence, a.k.a. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The studio hasn’t yet confirmed the film in an official press release, but that won’t stop the so-called “Imhotep Watchers” from speculating. In a recent interview with Indiewire, though, Fraser gave them plenty of reason to be “hopeful,” particularly those with the Oscar-winner’s face tattooed on their body. Still, to temper expectations, Fraser clarifies that what Variety reported was “a spec piece,” and he would confirm “everything that you already know” if not for his lip condition.

“What you saw in Variety and the trades as wrote is a spec piece, but if my lips weren’t sealed, I would confirm everything that you already know,” he says. “However, I’m hopeful. I know that there are a lot of fans who would love to see this happen.”

Fraser, who suffered numerous stunt-related injuries and nearly died making The Mummy movies, shows great appreciation for the series, which more or less solidified his place in the hearts of filmgoers for generations. When told by interview Mike Ryan that Fraser is “Indiana Jones, basically” to a whole generation, Fraser reminds him that that generation has kids of their own, and “they’re introducing them to what they watched when they were kids. I mean, insert ‘I’m an old’ joke here, but I want to say that I know how many people, how meaningful it is.”

The fandom for the series has had an enormous effect on people, according to Fraser, who has spoken with many young women (men, too, but “mostly women”) who tell him, “I’m an archeologist now, because I saw this movie now as a kid and made me say that’s what I wanted to do.” Sure, that’s cool, but what about the guys who get Fraser face tattooed on their leg? He gets those, too.

“Any fan convention I go to, the lines surround the block, and they’re all carrying Mummy merch or pictures or whatever. They dress up like the characters,” he continues. “They’re fans to the point of sometimes being fanatical. Someone will pull a shirt aside and show an Egyptian tattoo that was mocked up from something that they saw from the movie. The weirdest one was some guy pulled his pant leg up, and my face was on his calf. I was like, ‘Ah.'” Ah, Indeed.

Fraser’s new movie, Rental Family, opens this weekend.

 
