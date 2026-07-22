Elon Musk says his slop machine will make a "historically accurate" Odyssey by 2027 After months of banging the drum against non-white actors in Christopher Nolan's movie, Musk says he'll make an adaptation "true to the art of Homer."

After months of the online backlash he ginned up against the non-white and trans actors in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey failed to make a dent in its box office or critical success, Elon Musk claims that Grok will generate a “historically accurate” depiction of Homer’s epic poem. This comes from a post last night on X, the Everything App, where Musk quoted an AI-generated video file of different scenes in The Odyssey. Posted Musk, “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.” We assume this means that Grok’s adaptation will be some sort of epic poem, told orally and passed down through generations over centuries.