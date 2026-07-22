Elon Musk says his slop machine will make a "historically accurate" Odyssey by 2027

After months of banging the drum against non-white actors in Christopher Nolan's movie, Musk says he'll make an adaptation "true to the art of Homer."

By Drew Gillis  |  July 22, 2026 | 9:34am
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
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Elon Musk says his slop machine will make a

After months of the online backlash he ginned up against the non-white and trans actors in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey failed to make a dent in its box office or critical success, Elon Musk claims that Grok will generate a “historically accurate” depiction of Homer’s epic poem. This comes from a post last night on X, the Everything App, where Musk quoted an AI-generated video file of different scenes in The Odyssey. Posted Musk, “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.” We assume this means that Grok’s adaptation will be some sort of epic poem, told orally and passed down through generations over centuries. 

Of course, that is not what Musk means. Though this post doesn’t explicitly get into his issues with Nolan’s Odyssey, he’s already made some of them clear. Back in May, he complained about Lupita Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy, sharing posts about how he didn’t find her beautiful enough to play the character. He was also upset that Elliot Page, who came out as transgender a few years ago, might play Achilles (which he ultimately does not). Regardless, making a “historically accurate” Odyssey via AI is a fool’s errand, not just because someone already beat him to it, but because Homer didn’t have Grok or video files. If you want to experience the Odyssey as Homer would have, brush up on your ancient Greek.

 
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