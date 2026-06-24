Netflix finds another way to remake One Piece in The One Piece anime trailer

Never doubt the ambition and creativity of Netflix. After remaking the sprawling manga and anime One Piece into a popular live-action series, Netflix was seemingly out of ways to bring the Straw Hat Pirates to streaming. Sure, it could license the original anime, but with the new teaser for The One Piece, Netflix revealed that they could also remake anime. Produced by WIT Studio, the studio behind Spy X Family and Attack On Titan, The One Piece is a new adaptation of the long-running manga, which has already been adapted into a popular anime that has run for more than 1,100 episodes since 1999.

The first-look teaser, released today, sports a modernized animation style that’s more in line with creator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. The idea is to grab folks who love Netflix’s other remake but feel overwhelmed by the anime’s episode count. According to George Wada, the co-founder and CEO of WIT Studio, that was Oda’s goal for this version. Wata said in March, “The reason we decided to remake One Piece is something the author, Eiichiro Oda, said that One Piece has become very long and full of details, since it started so long ago. The new generation watching modern productions may not feel the same excitement towards the old animation.” Netflix can’t remake everything, though, so the streamer has brought back the original anime’s star, voice actor Mayumi Tanaka, to reprise the role of Monkey D. Luffy.

However, this will also reportedly be a more mature adaptation, allowing the show to explore the darker side of piracy, like war and race. The One Piece also fits into the Netflix puzzle by eschewing the massive episode count. This first season will tackle the first 50 chapters of the manga in seven, 40-minute episodes, all dropping at once.

The One Piece will debut on Netflix in February 2027, along with the streamer’s live-action One Piece, which returns sometime next year.