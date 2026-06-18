Courts be damned, The Onion is starting its InfoWars next month
Despite the court's desire to appease the former owners' defamation of Sandy Hook victims, InfoWars launches its first strike on July 2nd.
Facing yet another court-ordered blockade preventing them from publishing on InfoWars.com, The Onion plans to defy the courts and launch their version of the infamous conspiracy site on July 2. Per MS Now, CEO Ben Collins told staffers they would be firing their opening salvo of original programming on the site and social media next month and begin funneling more than $100,000 to the Sandy Hook families the old InfoWars spent the last decade defaming.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.