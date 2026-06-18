Courts be damned, The Onion is starting its InfoWars next month

Facing yet another court-ordered blockade preventing them from publishing on InfoWars.com, The Onion plans to defy the courts and launch their version of the infamous conspiracy site on July 2. Per MS Now, CEO Ben Collins told staffers they would be firing their opening salvo of original programming on the site and social media next month and begin funneling more than $100,000 to the Sandy Hook families the old InfoWars spent the last decade defaming.

Despite the $1.4 billion defamation verdict that sent Jones and InfoWars into bankruptcy, and The Onion‘s 2024 purchase of the brand, the courts have been blocking the satirical newspaper’s official takeover. In April, a state appeals court blocked a licensing deal that would allow The Onion to post on the site, sell merchandise, and start paying the families. The merchandise, which includes a fine array of rainbow-colored InfoWars goodies, is responsible for the first $100,000 payment to the families. But Jones is holding the site “hostage,” Collins told MS Now. “He’s trying to intentionally degrade the assets so these families can never sell them, and the courts have largely obliged. We’re tired of waiting around.”

Collins made his intentions public on Bluesky, where he wrote: “Tell everyone you know. InfoWars, July 2nd, big surprises.”