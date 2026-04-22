Alex Jones tries to sell a few more shirts on his way out of InfoWars

The Onion may have taken Alex Jones' shirt, but they will never take his freedom to tell his audience that InfoWars shirts are now on sale. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 21, 2026 | 8:07pm
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Alex Jones tries to sell a few more shirts on his way out of InfoWars

A shirtless Alex Jones took to live stream last night to decry The Onion, the satirical newspaper, former sibling publication of The A.V. Club, and arm of Global Tetrahedron, a multi-national that bought InfoWars in bankruptcy court. The Onion plans on turning InfoWars into a ghoulish parody of itself, showcasing even more ludicrous conspiracy theories, bloviating hosts, and supplement scams for humor purposes. But vowing to fight the acquisition, which had already been dragged out for 17 months for reasons no one, let alone Onion CEO Ben Collins, can figure out, Jones threatened the fake newspaper with further lawfare. Claiming The Onion is only doing this to defame him, he believes The Onion‘s day of reckoning is nigh. “You can parody somebody, but not if you took something from them. We’ve already checked with lawyers, so they’re in deep shit. I’m already suing the Democrat Party law firms,” a bare-chested Alex Jones said on InfoWars livestream. “Just because you’re wearing my shirt don’t [sic] mean you’re me.” 

The common sight of the infamous conspiracist sans shirt probably reminded his anchor to plug TheAlexJonesStore.com, the only way to fund the website that defames the parents of Sandy Hook victims, which is why all this is happening. After a protracted legal battle, Jones was ordered to pay $1.4 billion in defamation damages for years of claiming the elementary school shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was staged. Jones would also like his subscribers to know that a “last run of InfoWars merch” is available while supplies last. While you’re there, why not pick up some T-3 Iodine? 

Still, despite The Onion‘s decades of popularity and at least a year-and-a-half of legal sparring, Collins doesn’t believe Jones knows who or what The Onion is. Appearing on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast yesterday, Collins said, “A thing that I didn’t fully understand until midway through the day is that he had never heard of The Onion until it bought InfoWars. The concept of it was complete foreign to him.” But apparently, the whole conservative media apparatus didn’t seem to understand what it was. Collins also claims that, upon the acquisition, Fox News reported that The Onion had 4.3 trillion daily readers, “which is on our website somewhere, but I don’t even know where.” 

The Onion purchased the company in bankruptcy court in 2024 but fully obtained its property yesterday. The licensing deal for the name, which now adorns rainbow-colored InfoWars merchandise, goes through the bankruptcy managers. The Hollywood Reporter writes that The Onion will pay a $81,000 fee to the bankruptcy manager for their brand for six months, with an option to extend. The Onion also announced Tim Heidecker as Creative Director for the site via a short teaser for the new InfoWars, which seemingly contains the voice of long-lost Onion Today Now anchor Jim Haggerty, who in 2012 developed a taste for human flesh while hosting The Onion‘s “Porkin’ Across America” webseries. Haggerty has not been seen since the series concluded. 

Check out the new InfoWars and “turn your piss into gold” at Onion.info.

 
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