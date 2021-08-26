Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, August 26th. All times are Eastern.



Top Pick

The Other Two (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., season premiere): Here’s Saloni Gajjar on the new season of this breakout comedy: “It’s been a long two and a half years since The Other Two debuted on Comedy Central. The ingenious show, from Saturday Night Live writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, was a sleeper hit in 2019, reveling in its mile-a-minute jokes, idiosyncratic-yet-familiar characters, and pop culture references. The first season offered a window into celebrity and internet culture—effortlessly generating laughter and memes—while also acting as an indictment of it. In its second season, which will stream on HBO Max, The Other Two feels more grounded and a bit more grown-up, without losing any of the heightened humor and charm. The series continues to capture New York City’s bizarre entertainment scene with scathing sass.” For more on season two, be sure to check out our interview with Kelly and Schneider.

Regular Coverage

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.): NBC has been doubling up on episodes, but Vikram Murthi will continue to cover in a single recap.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): A quick reminder that coverage on this All Stars season is embargoed until 9:15 p.m., so look for our recap then.

Wild Card

Edens Zero (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Shiki is a boy who lives alone in Granbell Kingdom, a long-abandoned amusement park—that is, until Rebecca Bluegarden and her cat Happy arrive. They’re basically futuristic YouTubers, looking to make fun videos for their B-Cube channel. Eventually, they all set off to travel the Sakura Cosmos to meet the space goddess Mother on the spaceship Edens Zero. But Shiki’s actually there to make friends.