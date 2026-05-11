Matthew McConaughey assembles his hive in The Rivals Of Amziah King trailer
The film, which premiered at SXSW last year, opens in theaters in August.Photo: SXSW
Well over a year after its premiere at SXSW, The Rivals Of Amziah King is finally inching toward its wide release. This morning, the latest trailer for the movie debuted, presenting Matthew McConaughey as the titular king after someone steals his queen—bee, that is. That’s right, Amziah King is a beekeeper and the victim of a malicious crime, and he’s not going to take it lying down.
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