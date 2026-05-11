Matthew McConaughey assembles his hive in The Rivals Of Amziah King trailer

Well over a year after its premiere at SXSW, The Rivals Of Amziah King is finally inching toward its wide release. This morning, the latest trailer for the movie debuted, presenting Matthew McConaughey as the titular king after someone steals his queen—bee, that is. That’s right, Amziah King is a beekeeper and the victim of a malicious crime, and he’s not going to take it lying down.

That seems to be the main thrust of the new trailer, at least, but it also sounds like there’s a lot more going on in this movie. An official plot synopsis reads:

Set within the deep backwoods of rural Oklahoma, the film follows the charismatic and musically gifted Amaziah King (McConaughey) who herds a bluegrass-playing band of misfits while overseeing the premier honey-making operation in town. When Amaziah’s estranged foster daughter unexpectedly returns, he leaps at the possibility to renew connection and creating a family business. But the honey game is ruthless, and Amaziah’s rivals threaten to destroy everything he has built.

“The Rivals Of Amziah King doesn’t give a good goddamn about being anything aside from itself,” wrote The A.V. Club‘s film editor Jacob Oller out of SXSW 2025, calling the film “an intentionally odd duck.” “If the film gets dull, or starts moving in a mode that feels overly quirky, just wait. The next minute could bring out Cole Sprouse’s greasy information broker/fast food worker, or Kurt Russell’s big-time ag biz operator.”

The Rivals Of Amziah King opens in theaters on August 14.