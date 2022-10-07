For anyone who marks Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the leader the United States needs now, disappointment may be in store: The Black Adam star has confirmed in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning that he no longer plans on running for president.

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” Johnson responds when asked about a potential presidential run. “I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

The actor continues: “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s… Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters.”

If your response to The Rock’s latest heartfelt statement is “wait, president?” (and that response would be warranted) it’s worth diving into some brief history. Johnson has publicly discussed a run for president as far back as 2017, when he told Variety he would “100% consider” running for office in 2o24.

Since then, he’s hit the brakes. In an interview last year with Vanity Fair, Johnson confirmed he had met with people in politics to do “a small amount of research and analysis to see” what a presidential run would look like. But even back then, Johnson was quick not to make any big campaign promises before even embarking on a campaign.

“I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate,” The Rock says. “That’s where I am today.”