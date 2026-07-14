The Shards trailer promises sex, drugs, and a teenage Bret Easton Ellis
The Ryan Murphy-produced series debuts on Hulu and FX next month.Image via FX
Series with Ryan Murphy’s hands in them, whether he’s actually writing and directing them or whether he’s just producing them for FX, tend to have a specific look. Regardless of if they’re focused on Truman Capote, John F. Kennedy, Jr., or O.J. Simpson, they tend to be pretty saturated and bright. Your mileage with this look will probably vary, but if there was ever a time to use it, a story centered on a teenage Bret Easton Ellis in 1981 Los Angeles is a pretty good one. FX released the first trailer for The Shards today, an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ 2023 autofictional book of the same name. The debuts Igby Rigney as Bret, with Homer Gere, Graham Campbell, Hayes Warner, Wes Bentley, and Kaia Gerber rounding out the main cast.
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