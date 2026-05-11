The site of Beatles’ final performance to become a museum in 2027

3 Savile Row, a quaint little brick structure in central London, has long held a distinct mythology for Beatles fans. It was on this building’s rooftop where, in January 1969, the band performed its final concert. Cut short by the Metropolitan Police after 42 minutes, the gig and its location have been immortalized in the band’s history, with super fans making regular pilgrimages to pay their respects to the supergroup. Now, that homage has been made official. The building, which housed the group’s multimedia company Apple Corps and the studio where Let It Be was recorded, will open to the public in 2027 as a museum dedicated to the Beatles’ impact and evolution.

The museum will be a seven-story experience of never-before-seen material from Apple Corps’ archives, as well as a series of rotating exhibitions, a fan store, and a recreation of the Let It Be studio. CEO Tom Greene called the site Apple Corps’ “spiritual home.” Paul McCartney noted of the building, “It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around. There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready.” Ringo Starr concurred: “It’s like coming home.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said: “The Beatles on the roof of 3 Savile Row is one of the most iconic moments in music history. So, it’s hugely exciting that this famous landmark will be opened up for everyone to enjoy the story of the Beatles. It will celebrate one of the most influential bands of all time and will captivate Londoners and visitors from across the globe.”

The surviving Beatles have already teamed up for a mini-reunion of their own: last week, the two released a collaborative song, “Home to Us,” ahead of McCartney’s forthcoming album The Boys of Dungeon Lane. A second experience is in development, according to the Beatles’ site; fans can now register for further details.