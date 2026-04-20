The Strokes call out U.S. foreign intervention during Coachella set The band made a statement against the CIA and Gaza genocide during their weekend 2 performance at the Indio festival.

When the Strokes performed at Coachella on Saturday, the rock band used their platform to make a statement against U.S. intervention in foreign countries. They closed up their set with Future Present Past track “Oblivius”—which they have not performed live since 2016—and a video montage featuring clips of Middle East bombings, slavery, and U.S. missile strikes. The song timely features the repeated chorus: “What side you standing on?”

As Julian Casablancas sang the track, a backdrop featuring a mosque and a collection of screens showing a chronology of American sins around the world. The videos accused the CIA of impelling regime changes in Chile, Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and elsewhere, and included the names of those countries’ overthrown (and/or assassinated) leaders: onetime Iranian prime minister Mohammed Mossadegh, former Chilean president Salvador Allende, former Panamanian president Omar Torrijos, and former Bolivian president Juan José Torres.