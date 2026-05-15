Unlike The White Lotus, The Studio had to make its international film festival from scratch
Seth Rogen's series is going to the Venice Film Festival, but not the real one.Image courtesy of Apple TV
In the coming year or so, there’s going to be two prestige streaming series set during major international film festivals. As we learned fairly recently, season four of The White Lotus will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, with production of the season taking place during the actual festival and is expected to use the festival’s real red carpet as a filming location. On the other hand, The Studio and its Madonna-biopic-within-a-show are heading to Venice, though Seth Rogen’s show isn’t going to film at the actual festival given the Apple TV series’ propensity for oners.
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