Hulu promises more time in Gilead Ahead of The Testaments's first season finale, the series has confirmed a second season.

Hulu may have had an uphill climb to get longtime viewers of The Handmaid’s Tale excited about a return to Gilead, but it seems to have pulled it off with The Testaments. The new series follows June’s (Elisabeth Moss’) daughter Agnes/Hannah (Chase Infiniti) and her friend Daisy (Lucy Halliday) at an elite boarding school in Gilead. Now, it looks like she’s going to be there for at least another semester, as Hulu announced today that The Testaments will return for a second season. No release timeline has been shared yet for the second season, but given that we’re still a week out from the end of season one, it’s reasonable to assume we won’t see it before spring 2027.