Hulu promises more time in Gilead

Ahead of The Testaments's first season finale, the series has confirmed a second season.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 20, 2026 | 1:51pm
Photo: Disney/Russ Martin
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Hulu promises more time in Gilead

Hulu may have had an uphill climb to get longtime viewers of The Handmaid’s Tale excited about a return to Gilead, but it seems to have pulled it off with The Testaments. The new series follows June’s (Elisabeth Moss’) daughter Agnes/Hannah (Chase Infiniti) and her friend Daisy (Lucy Halliday) at an elite boarding school in Gilead. Now, it looks like she’s going to be there for at least another semester, as Hulu announced today that The Testaments will return for a second season. No release timeline has been shared yet for the second season, but given that we’re still a week out from the end of season one, it’s reasonable to assume we won’t see it before spring 2027. 

Like The Handmaid’s Tale before it, The Testaments is based on a single book by Margaret Atwood. The novel The Testaments is Atwood’s 2019 sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. Fans of the original series might be wary, given that the flagship series had a pretty excellent first season—which more or less covered the entirety of Atwood’s 1985 novel—and then a rather inconsistent run once it ran out of source material. However, The Testaments‘ first season has only covered a fraction of the novel, promising at least one more year in Gilead without running out of book.

 
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