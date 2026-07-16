Andrew Garfield leads a medieval class war in The Uprising trailer The latest feature from Paul Greengrass tackles the Peasants' Revolt against King Richard II.

There were many King Richards in British history, and if we’re learning about them from pop culture, we might know that Richard III would have given his kingdom for a horse, and that Richard II was more than a little similar to Joffrey Baratheon. That latter point is certainly driven home in the first trailer for Paul Greengrass’ upcoming film The Uprising. The film stars Andrew Garfield as the leader of a rebellion against Richard, who at that point in his reign would have been about 14 years old. Based on what we see here, Richard is basically apathetic to the suffering of the average Brit, and his Poll Tax proves to be the spark that lights a powderkeg in the countryside.