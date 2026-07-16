Andrew Garfield leads a medieval class war in The Uprising trailer

The latest feature from Paul Greengrass tackles the Peasants' Revolt against King Richard II.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 16, 2026 | 11:36am
Image courtesy of Focus Features
Film News The Uprising
Andrew Garfield leads a medieval class war in The Uprising trailer

There were many King Richards in British history, and if we’re learning about them from pop culture, we might know that Richard III would have given his kingdom for a horse, and that Richard II was more than a little similar to Joffrey Baratheon. That latter point is certainly driven home in the first trailer for Paul Greengrass’ upcoming film The Uprising. The film stars Andrew Garfield as the leader of a rebellion against Richard, who at that point in his reign would have been about 14 years old. Based on what we see here, Richard is basically apathetic to the suffering of the average Brit, and his Poll Tax proves to be the spark that lights a powderkeg in the countryside. 

The official synopsis for The Uprising trailer reads: 

Andrew Garfield stars as the legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival.

The Uprising follows Greengrass’ The Lost Bus, an Apple Studios joint that premiered last year with a pretty limited theatrical run before landing on Apple TV. But The Uprising, which also stars Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, and Thomasin McKenzie, is releasing via Focus Features, so it may get a bit of a longer life on the big screen. It opens in theaters on September 11. 

 
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