The wait is over: Coachella will officially return in 2022

Festivalgoers watch Tame Impala perform during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

After two years spent in rescheduling and cancelling purgatory, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced their official dates for 2022. The festival, one of the biggest in the U.S., will now return April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022.

Advertisement

“Our desert homecoming is officially set for April 2022: weekend one will take place on April 15-17, 2022 and weekend two on April 22-24, 2022,” the announcement reads. “Our advance sale begins this Friday, June 4th at 10am PT. More time to plan and more time to pay for your passes over time with our flexible payment plan options. Information about flexible payment plans and more at coachella.com.”

In 2020, Coachella was outright cancelled for the first time in 20 years, following a postponement that pushed it from the spring to the fall. In January, after continued concerns of coronavirus, the Riverside County, California’s public health officer ordered Coachella to cancel its 2021 event. With 250,000 people in attendance over two weekends, it’s understandable they would not want to risk a sweaty, coronavirus hotbed.

Last held in 2019, some of the performance highlights included Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Janelle Monae, and more. Known for bringing out the best in street style and arranging iconic lineups, with plenty of high level celebrities in attendance, let’s hope Coachella can deliver after two years off.

Their 2020 lineup was set to include Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, FKA Twigs, Thom Yorke, and more. With the 2022 lineup yet to be announced, there’s no telling who from 2020 will pull through, but if anyone can get Frank Ocean to come out of hiding and play his first show since 2017, it’s Coachella.