Liam Hemsworth takes up the sword in The Witcher season 4 trailer

In case you forgot, Liam Hemsworth is your new Geralt. The Witcher season 4 trailer really hammers this home with repeated references to rebirth. “The Witcher is in a state of flux… you are becoming something new,” one meta voiceover proclaims. Another wonders, “How will you be reborn?” over a closeup of Hemsworth’s face, opening his eyes to reveal Geralt’s signature amber shade. Okay, we get it, Henry Cavill out, Liam Hemsworth in, The Witcher returning to Netflix October 30, etc., etc.

“After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies,” reads the season’s synopsis. “As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good….”

Hemsworth, a self-described “secret gamer,” told Netflix’s Tudum that he was “pretty hesitant and unsure” about taking the role at first. “It’s an odd thing to be asked to come in midway through a series like this and continue on as the lead character. But, as a fan of the video game, I felt like I could do something cool with it.” The Witcher team, in turn, made some tweaks to Geralt’s look (like a new scar across his face) and personality in ways that reflect both the casting and the character’s journey. “People think of Geralt, and now they have specific images in their mind. Within about 45 seconds, I don’t think you really think about it much more. Liam owns this character,” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Producer Tomasz Bagiński added, “Geralt is a very interesting character because he influences every actor who tries to portray him. Something happens when they become Geralt. They put the wig on, and they put those yellow eyes on … and this hunter-philosopher comes to the surface. It was very visible with Liam.” You can check out The Witcher season 4 trailer below.