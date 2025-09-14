Liam Hemsworth is your new Geralt in Netflix's first look at The Witcher season 4

It’s been nearly three years since news broke that Henry Cavill—supposedly about to be “back” in the DC Extended Universe, a return trip that lasted for the exact duration of a single Black Adam post-credits stinger—was leaving his Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. Now, Netflix is finally rolling out images and video of Cavill’s replacement in the part of Geralt of Rivia, Liam Hemsworth, who, yep, looks like a guy in a big silver wig, staring stoically at ghosts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

But also, crushing their weird rocky ghost hearts, which Hemsworth’s Geralt does in the first-look clip at the show’s upcoming fourth season, which also just got its premiere date: October 30. The season has previously been revealed to be the show’s penultimate one, with showrunner Lauren Franc calling it “the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together—hopefully forever.” In addition to Hemsworth’s Geralt, Netflix also released pictures of the other members of said family in season 4, a.k.a. Anya Chalotra as ageless sorceress Yennefer, and Freya Allen as the pair’s surrogate daughter, Ciri. Oh, and also a shot of Lawrence Fishburne rocking some wild hair; you know a hairstyle is eye-catching when it immediately draws the eye away from a platinum blond Australian heartthrob hanging out with a crew of traditional fantasy dwarves.

Plot details about the new season are scant, although the show’s third season brought at least some of its fractured plotlines (notably, the one surrounding Ciri) right up to the start of Andrzej Sapkowski’s 1996 novel Baptism Of Fire. Meanwhile, The Witcher as a whole remains a pretty hefty brand of interest for Netflix. (Hence why it timed the release of this news to its latest efforts to gain a toehold in live boxing, the Canelo Vs. Crawford fight.) In addition to the series, the streamer has also rolled out two animated films and a prequel miniseries, Blood Origins.