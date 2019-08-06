Although Jim Gaffigan got his start as a comedian, he’s kept up a steady stream of acting gigs over the years. In this summer’s Them That Follow, Gaffigan plays Zeke, a member of a strict Pentecostal church in Appalachia who has to make a difficult choice for his family. Such dark subject matter might be belied by the film’s cast of gifted comedic performers—also including Olivia Colman and Walton Goggins—but Gaffigan has some theories as to why comedians excel in drama. When we spoke with Gaffigan last month, he shared those theories and told us why it’s all about feeling comfortable in the tension.

