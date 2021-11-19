This season of The Great British Bake Off has absolutely flown by. Here we are, at the semi-finals! Four incredible bakers, two of which started strong and have stayed steady throughout (Giuseppe and Jürgen) and two who started in the middle and have upped their games to become real contenders (Crystelle and Chigs).

Advertisement

We start (sigh) with a comedy sketch involving the ghosts of Freddie Mercury and David Bowie that’s pretty funny until Paul Hollywood enters dressed as Elvis. That man is a true black hole of comedy.

Everyone seems filled with nervous energy as they enter the tent for “Patisserie Week.” A place in the finals is up for grabs and patisserie is, to put it blunty, a bitch. Tonnes of tiny technical elements, finicky presentation and delicate flavours that easily get overwhelmed.

The signature challenge is to create eight patisserie-style layered slices. A challenge like this is all about finesse and precision, which instinctively makes me think Chigs is going to do great. He really has distinguished himself as someone who can handle complexity. But all four are so strong, it seems like every challenge is going to come down to a knife’s edge.

G/O Media may get a commission epic daily deals Save Big in the Best Amazon Deals of the Day Prime time savings

Uncover the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the Kinja Deals staff. Click here to start shopping

Crystelle is not using miso for once but still going with her preferred east-meets-west schtick, her 8 layer slices of yuzu, coconut and black sesame sound very ambitious but flavor-wise she kind of lost me with the black sesame. I’m still rooting for her as her banter with Noel has been a real highlight throughout the season and it’d be sad to have a final without it.

Advertisement

Giuseppe, who is definitely the most on edge we’ve ever seen him, is making a sort of elevated tiramisu. Chigs, never one to be too ambitious with his flavor combinations, is going with raspberry layers with a hint of dark chocolate. Finally Jürgen—making me love him even more—is making a “murder at the opera” cake, complete with dagger and layers of blood red beetroot.

Chigs seems way ahead of the others, possibly because he is the only one not going with Italian meringue, but they all seem stressed. It could be because so much of this challenge is just about waiting for things to set which is psychological torment at the best of times. Giuseppe, at least, is confident in his tiramisu flavors, even if his sultana mix looks like a “pooey porridge” according to Matt, and about 90% of his time seems to be making decorative chocolate triangles.

Advertisement

They all plate their slices and WOW; the standard is incredibly high. They all look fit to be served to Kirsten Dunst in a Mary Antoinette costume—lots of sharp lines, distinctive layer and softly set mousses. Chigs’ flavors are “perfect, mostly raspberry with a dark chocolate cutting though just enough,” and earn him the first handshake. Jürgen’s witty little murder cakes are “sensational” to Prue, but Paul isn’t quite as impressed.

Advertisement

Crystelle’s look incredibly cool: modern art deco with pale green, white and flecks of black. Paul loves the flavors, and it’s handshake number two! Finally, Giuseppe’s work on those tiny chocolate triangles pay off—Prue describes them as so elegant and his soaked jaconde is so soft, it seems to defy the laws of physics. He also gets a handshake! Jürgen is a little disappointed to be the only one who didn’t get a squeeze of Paul’s fleshy palm but the group seems in better spirits. They all remain ambitious but seem genuinely thrilled by each other’s success.

Advertisement

For the technical, the bakers are taking on a Sable Breton tart. (Full disclosure, one time on holiday in the south of France I ate an entire one in a single sitting and have no regrets.) There can be quite a bit of variation as to what goes on top a Sable Breton tart, but key is that beautiful, thick, buttery biscuit base.

Chigs’ lack of experience as a baker finally seems to work against him as he doesn’t really know what a Sable tart or a confiture is, or how to make a serviceable meringue kiss. The others are frantic throughout but only Chigs has a legitimate disaster: His pistachio crème mouselline is pouring off his undercooked base in a big sloppy mess. Crystelle’s is pretty, but she got the base shape wrong, which is basically the identical feedback Giuseppe gets. Right at the top is Jürgen! Despite a slightly overcooked base, his tart nailed all the many other elements.

Advertisement

With Jürgen’s triumph, it’s now a pretty even playing field going into the showstoppers. Honestly not sure that my nerves can handle it, I don’t want any of them to go! They get an extra hour this week, giving them a full five to make 12 entremet desserts around a central edible centerpiece.

Advertisement

Giuseppe is staying true to his personal brand with an Italian icon, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, made from homemade Rice Krispie treats with 12 entremets with chocolate, custard and toasted pine nuts and a cherry in the centre. Crystelle is also going with Rice Krispie treats to create a candle in the middle of a swiss meringue floral arches and tropical entremets with mango bavarois, vanilla and coconut cremeaux centers and passionfruit jelly.

The whole thing is a tribute to her sister’s wedding, which was sadly delayed because of the pandemic. The “tribute to family” thing would be a little overplayed for most bakers but it truly seems to come from a sincere loving place with Crystelle, her family are very lucky to have a member who cares about them so much! Plus she bakes—a dream family member.

Advertisement

Jürgen and Chigs are both going for baked centerpieces. Chigs is doing a two-piece cinnamon biscuit apple tree, surrounded by apple entremets with caramel and white chocolate mousse, caramelized apple, red mirror glaze and hazelnut biscuits. There are few things I have wanted to eat more than that description.

Jürgen is giving himself the gargantuan task of making a Japanese Torri gate out of many pieces of gingerbread, then surrounding them with little boats of raspberry jelly and matcha Bavarian mousse and tuille sails. It sounds amazing but a little low on the actually patisserie elements. At least the judges seem impressed, particularly when he assures them he knows how to take the grassy aftertaste out of matcha. It’s a seriously intense 20 minutes watching them work on so many different elements, but no one has any true disasters that they aren’t able to mend with will power and icing sugar.

Advertisement

First, Jürgen presents his bridge, which is a true feat of biscuit engineering and his flavor balances are spot-on. But the judges aren’t bowled over, feeling the little boats don’t contain the patisserie wow factor they were looking for. They seem keener on the look of Guiseppe’s Leaning Tower Of Pisa, complete with bright green entremets. Cutting into them the layers and textures are exquisite but without the central cherry, the flavors are a little on the mild side.

Advertisement

Chigs knocks their proverbial socks off with his offering, even if the apples are a little on the lilac side. One bite seems to transport Paul to a spiritual level of ecstasy: “It’s exceptional,” he manages when he returns down to earth. “Very, very, very good.” Crystelle’s incredible piping skills have always been in a class of their own but she outdoes herself with this week’s showstopper. The judges think it is “stunning,” and one bite in, Paul stares deep into her soul and tells her, “That Crystelle, is flawless.” She crumbles at the news. Place in the final secured

Advertisement

The group comes together in celebration. “We are very proud of each other. As a collective we’ve done very well,” Giuseppe says, for a moment not thinking about that one of them, sadly, will have to go home.

While deliberating, the judges feel they have an impossible task and the difference between star baker and going home comes down to a knife’s edge. The star baker is announced and it’s Crystelle! Hurrah. She really did put every ounce of herself into her bake and pulled off something spectacular.

Advertisement

Going home is a particularly horrible moment, and it’s time for our beloved Jürgenator to say goodbye. I can see the logic behind it, but it’s still an extremely sad moment. A baker of his calibre deserved to go all the way.

Next week, THE FINALS!!!

Stray Observations

When Jürgen was eliminated and said: “I feel kind of ok. I kind saw it coming. I think the others are more shocked than I am.” That cut me to my core.

All three bakers are on even playing field going into the final, with two star bakers a piece. But overall, I think Giuseppe’s probably got the best track record.

My money is on Chigs to win. They keep playing up his “only been baking 12 months” narrative so hard, I can’t help but think that’s to make his win feel all the more triumphant.