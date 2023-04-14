These actors don't suck: The best movie Draculas, ranked

Count Dracula is one of the most adapted characters in history. In fact, more actors have taken on the role of Dracula than any other horror character. When author Bram Stoker unleashed the Count upon the world in 1897, little did he know that he had created the most iconic vampire of all time, a figure subject to unofficial and official film adaptations, parodies, follow-up novels, cereal mascots, a Sesame Street Muppet, TV shows, anime, a Marvel comic character, and all the media translations that public domain has allowed.

It’s a lot to sift through, even for the most well-versed of Dracula fans. And there’s no slowing the Count’s grip on pop culture, with Renfield, The Last Voyage Of The Demeter, and director Robert Eggers’ reimagining of Nosferatu all set for release over the next couple years. So before Nicolas Cage takes a bite out of one of the world’s most popular characters in Renfield, let’s look back at the actors who best donned the long, black cape and—probably didn’t—say “I vant to suck your blood!”

