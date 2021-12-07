Let’s be honest: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is hardly the most exciting way to ring in the new year. But for those who are deciding to safely celebrate from home and tune in, at least the show is being fueled with some gasolina for 2022's arrival.



Advertisement

Deadline reports that this year, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is adding a new location in which to celebrate: Puerto Rico. Roselyn Sanchez — who currently stars in the Fantasy Island reboot— will be hosting from the island, and the program will feature a headlining musical performance by Daddy Yankee.

There aren’t any details yet on whether Daddy Yankee is the only performer, so there’s still time for the show to sneak in the Grand Combo, which will make it feel like you’re actually watching a big Puerto Rican New Year’s Eve party.

Hosting part of the show in Puerto Rico will make history as the first Spanish-language countdown on the long-running New Year’s Eve show. Sanchez will be hosting from the Puerto Rico Convention Center at Distrito T-Mobile, with a countdown happening at 11 p.m. EST.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting the New Year’s festivities from Times Square with Liza Koshy, while Billy Porter hosts from New Orleans and Ciara hosts from LA. For the West Coast celebration, Ciara will be joined by DJ D-Nice, who’s bringing back “Club Quarantine” — a lockdown craze that now feels as distant as Tiger King.



G/O Media may get a commission 36% off Samsung 32" 4K FreeSync Monitor Come home to good screen

It’s a 60Hz monitor, has 2 HDMI inputs and one DisplayPort 1.2, and can be wall-mounted with any VESA 100mm x 100mm mount. $250 at Best Buy

As for the actual Times Square Ball d rop, last year’s festivities were made virtual for COVID safety reasons. But this year, things will be back to “normal,” with vaccinated spectators allowed to attend the performances. Details of who you can expect to see take the stage will be shared soon.