More than a decade ago, our colleagues at The Onion published “Pepsi To Cease Advertising.” “We know it’s good, and everyone’s pretty happy with the overall taste, so why spend all our time worrying about what other people think?” PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi said in a fake news article about how everyone already knows about Pepsi, so advertising it is kind of a waste of money.

To that same end, there’s a new Marvel movie coming out! Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth solo Thor movie (making Thor the first MCU character to get a fourth solo movie), comes out on July 16. Thor is also the first MCU character to get a fourth solo movie, so there’s that, too. Tickets for the film, however, are available on Monday.

Now, a new Marvel movie doesn’t need that much promotion. Everyone already knows Marvel movies exist as they’ve been a constant at the multiplex since 2008 and have only grown in popularity since then. But still, this trailer has a few Guardians Of The Galaxy in it, including Dra x screaming, “We’re all about to die.”

There’s a lot of stuff like that in these 30 seconds, including some shots of Russell Crowe’s free-the-butt approach to Zeus, Christian Bale’s black-and-white stoicism as Gorr, the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman’s hair. It’s a classic Thor adventure.

Honestly, most of these trailers, including this one, indicate that we’re only seeing the first act of the film before Gorr shows up and starts icing Thor’s friends. Thankfully, as we learned in Avengers: Infinity War, Asgardians are more meat for the grinder and don’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. RIP to the refugees that escaped destruction in Thor: Ragnarok. Maybe they were returned to life in Endgame’s deus ex machina—though we believe only those killed in the Snap were resurrected. Those aboard the refugee spaceship are probably SOL.

Thor: Love And Thunder hits theaters on July 8.

