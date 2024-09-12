Zack Snyder introduces his version of Thor in new Twilight Of The Gods trailer The animated adventure premieres September 19 on Netflix

Zack Snyder has the rare distinction of being one of the few major superhero directors to never make a Marvel movie. That’s not stopping him from giving his own take on some of the MCU’s most iconic characters in Twilight Of The Gods, however, which sets out to remind fans that dudes like Thor and Loki were around a long, long, long time before Chris Hemsworth even knew how to spell the word hammer. As such, in its first full-length trailer, the animated Twilight Of The Gods is much more The Northman than Thor: Love And Thunder.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While some of Snyder’s epic fight scene impulses shine through here, the series is set in the actual Viking Age, and—at least here—feels mostly period-accurate. Actual Norse scholars may disagree with that take, but for this writer, a person who is definitely not a professional Norse scholar, it was easy to buy in. (With the unfortunate exception of Game Of Thrones‘ incredibly modern-sounding Pilou Asbæk, who stands out as the voice of Thor. iPhone face is already a thing, but this might be an early case of iPhone voice.)

An official synopsis of the series reads: “In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, Leif, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor, which sets them—and a crew of crusaders—on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.”

The series was co-created by Snyder, Jay Oliva, and Eric Carrasco, and animated by Stone Quarry Animation. In addition to Asbæk, the voice cast includes Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, Rahul Kohli, Paterson Joseph, Jamie Clayton, Pilou Asbæk, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Kristofer Hivju, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, John Noble, and Peter Stormare.

Twilight Of The Gods premieres September 19 on Netflix. May the best Thor win.