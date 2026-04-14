Ticketmaster launches ChatGPT app

A month after court documents revealed how Live Nation employees celebrated customers getting price gouged, it seems that ticket-selling platforms are still making very cruel decisions. On April 9, Ticketmaster officially unveiled its plan to contribute to the 500 million gallons of water that AI data centers use daily by collaborating with OpenAI and launching an app within ChatGPT. It will join SeatGeek as the second ticketing platform to integrate with ChatGPT. Other brands that have partnered with ChatGPT so far include Spotify, Zillow, Canva, Booking.com, Expedia, Figma, and Coursera. Apple Music’s Shazam tool currently allows users to “Shazam” songs directly to ChatGPT.

Ticketmaster’s mission is to “bring real-time event discovery” to 900 million weekly users through an AI chatbot, “ensuring your events are discoverable in these emerging spaces and piloting new ways to reach fans at the moment decisions are made.” If you’re the type of person who, for whatever reason, uses Chat to plan a trip, you can just ask it to curate nearby concerts or sporting events and compare seating options now. The platform is framing this as “seamless pathways to explore pricing and ticket options,” in which there becomes a “streamlined handoff” into Ticketmaster’s secure marketplace. “Apps in ChatGPT allow companies like Ticketmaster to bring their experiences directly into the conversation,” a press release revealed. “Fans can discover events, and compare authentic ticket options all in one place. For clients, this increases visibility and drives engagement while fans are actively considering their next event.”

But you don’t have to just “connect to the Ticketmaster app in the ChatGPT Apps Directory,” you can also “discover Ticketmaster tickets while asking relevant questions in ChatGPT.” This is because OpenAI is also currently testing sponsored ad placements in ChatGPT, a pilot program which Ticketmaster is a part of, so that users can signal “real-time intent in purchase consideration” querying. “Ticketmaster is proud to build two key innovations in ChatGPT that are shaping the next generation of AI-powered event discovery,” the press release continued. “As fan search behavior evolves, and new platforms emerge, the Ticketmaster app in ChatGPT ensures your events remain visible and accessible on AI platforms where fans are increasingly asking questions, exploring options and making purchase decisions. By participating early, Ticketmaster ensures our clients remain connected to fans wherever live event discovery happens next.”