Ticketmaster launches ChatGPT app
The ticketing platform wants to “bring real-time event discovery” to 900 million weekly users through an AI chatbot, “ensuring your events are discoverable in these emerging spaces and piloting new ways to reach fans at the moment decisions are made.”Photo via Unsplash
A month after court documents revealed how Live Nation employees celebrated customers getting price gouged, it seems that ticket-selling platforms are still making very cruel decisions. On April 9, Ticketmaster officially unveiled its plan to contribute to the 500 million gallons of water that AI data centers use daily by collaborating with OpenAI and launching an app within ChatGPT. It will join SeatGeek as the second ticketing platform to integrate with ChatGPT. Other brands that have partnered with ChatGPT so far include Spotify, Zillow, Canva, Booking.com, Expedia, Figma, and Coursera. Apple Music’s Shazam tool currently allows users to “Shazam” songs directly to ChatGPT.
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