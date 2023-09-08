TIFF 2023: Red carpet arrivals

TIFF 2023: Red carpet arrivals

The Toronto Film Festival is underway amid a dual writer-actor strike, but a handful of stars are still in Canada promoting projects

By
AV Club Staff
Camila Morrone and Willem Dafoe
Photo: Robin L Marshall (Getty Images)

Another Toronto Film Festival is underway. Sure, we could craft another cornucopia of this year’s harvest of Oscar hopefuls, but frankly, there are more important things to worry about (plus, we already did that). The final film from Hayao Miyazaki? A movie co-directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard? How about a documentary about Nickelback? Boring! We want to see what the beautiful people from the world of cinema are wearing, who they’re standing next to, and who has the coolest sunglasses. That’s what you, dear reader, will get from this slideshow: The beautiful people of the film world hanging out in the Great White North. Buckle your eye seatbelts because this is a slideshow of TIFF arrivals.

Justine Triet

Justine Triet
Photo: Jeremy Chan (Getty Images)
Wim Wenders

Wim Wenders
Photo: Shawn Goldberg (Getty Images)
Kōji Yakusho

Kōji Yakusho
Photo: Shawn Goldberg (Getty Images)
Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)
Guillermo Del Toro

Guillermo Del Toro
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette
Photo: Robin L Marshall (Getty Images)
Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe
Photo: Robin L Marshall (Getty Images)
Bowen Yang and the cast of Dicks: The Musical (including Sewer Boys)

Josh Sharp, Bowen Yang, Aaron Jackson and Peter Kuplowsky, plus Sewer Boys
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
