TIFF adds over 50 films to lineup, including Frankenstein and Brian Cox-directed Glenrothan Other new offerings include Edward Berger’s Ballad Of A Small Player, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, and a Baz Luhrmann Elvis documentary.

Hype for this year’s Toronto International Film Festival is growing, and it’s not just because we’re getting a new Baz Luhrmann film about Elvis. (This time, it’s a documentary comprised of live and behind-the-scenes concert footage called EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert. No months-long accent work needed.)

Today, TIFF added over 50 new films to its already impressive lineup, per TheWrap. The new offerings include Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (starring Oscar Issac and Jabob Elordi), Edward Berger’s Ballad Of A Small Player (starring Tilda Swinton and Colin Farrell), Bobby Farrelly’s Driver’s Ed (starring Kumail Kumail Nanjiani and Sam Nivola), David Mackenzie’s Fuze (starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and Theo James), Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire (starring Al Pacino and Bill Skarsgård), and Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague (starring Zoey Deutch), among many others. All of the above films will premiere in the Galas and Special Presentations categories this September.

Many of the newly added features, including Driver’s Ed and Fuze, will also be world premieres. Other films screening for the first time include Nic Pizzolatto’s Easy’s Waltz, the Saoirse Ronan-led Bad Apples, David Michôd’s Christy, which stars Sydney Sweeney, and Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice, an action comedy led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Evans. (It’s also one of Charli xcx’s many upcoming projects.)

The list also sees a number of actors stepping behind the camera as directors. Brian Cox is screening a film titled Glenrothan that he’s described as a “love letter to Scotland.” Aziz Ansari is also screening his long-gestating Good Fortune, and Alex Winter (Adulthood), Maude Apatow (Poetic License), James McAvoy (California Schemin’), and Scarlett Johansson (Eleanor The Great) will all be there, too.

All of these films join a lineup that already included Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, Steven Soderbergh’s The Christophers, Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and the Colin Hanks-directed documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which will open the festival. Toronto will play host to the exciting bill from September 4 through 14.

In the meantime, check out the full lineup, courtesy of TheWrap, below:

2025 Galas

*previously announced titles

Adulthood, Alex Winter (World Premiere)

* The Choral, Nicholas Hytner (World Premiere)