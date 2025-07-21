TIFF adds over 50 films to lineup, including Frankenstein and Brian Cox-directed Glenrothan

Other new offerings include Edward Berger’s Ballad Of A Small Player, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, and a Baz Luhrmann Elvis documentary.

By Emma Keates  |  July 21, 2025 | 12:45pm
Photo: Ken Woroner/Netflix
Hype for this year’s Toronto International Film Festival is growing, and it’s not just because we’re getting a new Baz Luhrmann film about Elvis. (This time, it’s a documentary comprised of live and behind-the-scenes concert footage called EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert. No months-long accent work needed.)

Today, TIFF added over 50 new films to its already impressive lineup, per TheWrap. The new offerings include Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (starring Oscar Issac and Jabob Elordi), Edward Berger’s Ballad Of A Small Player (starring Tilda Swinton and Colin Farrell), Bobby Farrelly’s Driver’s Ed (starring Kumail Kumail Nanjiani and Sam Nivola), David Mackenzie’s Fuze (starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and Theo James), Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire (starring Al Pacino and Bill Skarsgård), and Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague (starring Zoey Deutch), among many others. All of the above films will premiere in the Galas and Special Presentations categories this September. 

Many of the newly added features, including Driver’s Ed and Fuze, will also be world premieres. Other films screening for the first time include Nic Pizzolatto’s Easy’s Waltz, the Saoirse Ronan-led Bad Apples, David Michôd’s Christy, which stars Sydney Sweeney, and Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice, an action comedy led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Evans. (It’s also one of Charli xcx’s many upcoming projects.)

The list also sees a number of actors stepping behind the camera as directors. Brian Cox is screening a film titled Glenrothan that he’s described as a “love letter to Scotland.” Aziz Ansari is also screening his long-gestating Good Fortune, and Alex Winter (Adulthood), Maude Apatow (Poetic License), James McAvoy (California Schemin’), and Scarlett Johansson (Eleanor The Great) will all be there, too. 

All of these films join a lineup that already included Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, Steven Soderbergh’s The Christophers, Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and the Colin Hanks-directed documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which will open the festival. Toronto will play host to the exciting bill from September 4 through 14.

In the meantime, check out the full lineup, courtesy of TheWrap, below:

2025 Galas
Adulthood, Alex Winter (World Premiere)

* The Choral, Nicholas Hytner (World Premiere)

Driver’s Ed, Bobby Farrelly (World Premiere)

Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson (North American Premiere)

Eternity, David Freyne (World Premiere)

Fuze, David Mackenzie (World Premiere)

Glenrothan, Brian Cox (World Premiere)

Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari (World Premiere)

* Hamnet, Chloé Zhao (Canadian Premiere)

* Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan (North American Premiere)

* John Candy: I Like Me, Colin Hanks (World Premiere)

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, Ally Pankiw (World Premiere)

Nuremberg, James Vanderbilt (World Premiere)

Palestine 36, Annemarie Jacir (World Premiere)

Peak Everything, Anne Émond (Toronto Premiere – Closing Night Gala)

* A Private Life, Rebecca Zlotowski (North American Premiere)

* Roofman, Derek Cianfrance (World Premiere)

* She Has No Name, Peter Ho-Sun Chan (North American Premiere)

Sholay, Ramesh Sippy (North American Premiere – 50th Anniversary Restoration)

Swiped, Rachel Lee Goldenberg (World Premiere)

Two Pianos, Arnaud Desplechin (World Premiere)

2025 Special Presentations
Bad Apples, Jonatan Etzler (World Premiere)

Ballad of a Small Player, Edward Berger (Canadian Premiere)

California Schemin’, James McAvoy (World Premiere)

Calle Malaga, Maryam Touzani (North American Premiere)

* The Captive, Alejandro Amenábar (World Premiere)

Charlie Harper, Tom Dean, Mac Eldridge (World Premiere)

* The Christophers, Steven Soderbergh (World Premiere)

Christy, David Michôd (World Premiere)

Couture, Alice Winocour (World Premiere)

Dead Man’s Wire, Gus Van Sant (North American Premiere)

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, Lisa Rideout (World Premiere)

Easy’s Waltz, Nic Pizzolatto (World Premiere)

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, Baz Luhrmann (World Premiere)

Eternal Return, Yaniv Raz (World Premiere)

Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro (North American Premiere)

* Franz, Agnieszka Holland (World Premiere)

* Good News, Byun Sung-hyun (World Premiere)

* Hedda, Nia DaCosta (World Premiere)

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Mary Bronstein (Canadian Premiere)

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi (Canadian Premiere)

It Would Be Night in Caracas, Mariana Rondón, Marité Ugás (World Premiere)

Kokuho, Lee Sang-il (North American Premiere)

Ky Nam Inn, Leon Le (World Premiere)

* The Lost Bus, Paul Greengrass (World Premiere)

Lovely Day, Philippe Falardeau (World Premiere)

Meadowlarks, Tasha Hubbard (World Premiere)

* Mile End Kicks, Chandler Levack (World Premiere)

Monkey in a Cage, Anurag Kashyap (World Premiere)

Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater (Canadian Premiere)

A Pale View of Hills, Kei Ishikawa (North American Premiere)

A Poet, Simón Mesa Soto (North American Premiere)

Poetic License, Maude Apatow (World Premiere)

Primavera, Damiano Michieletto (World Premiere)

Project Y, Lee Hwan (World Premiere)

* Rental Family, HIKARI (World Premiere)

Rose of Nevada, Mark Jenkin (North American Premiere)

Sacrifice, Romain Gavras (World Premiere)

Scarlet, Mamoru Hosoda (North American Premiere)

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho (Canadian Premiere)

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier (Canadian Premiere)

Silent Friend, Ildikó Enyedi (North American Premiere)

Sirāt, Óliver Laxe (North American Premiere)

The Smashing Machine, Benny Safdie (North American Premiere)

Sound of Falling, Mascha Schilinski (North American Premiere)

* Steal Away, Clement Virgo (World Premiere)

The Testament of Ann Lee, Mona Fastvold (North American Premiere – Presented in 70mm)

Three Goodbyes, Isabel Coixet (World Premiere)

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley (International Premiere)

Tuner, Daniel Roher (Canadian Premiere)

The Ugly, Yeon Sang-ho (World Premiere)

Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband), Zacharias Kunuk (North American Premiere)

* Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson (World Premiere)

You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…, Nick Davis (World Premiere)

 
