Charli xcx’s quest to brat-ify Hollywood continues in The Moment A24 is producing the film, which is based on an original idea from the pop star.

Brat summer is giving way to celluloid winter. Maybe it’s because she already conquered the music scene or because her Letterboxd was exposed and she decided to lean in; either way, Charli xcx is fully committing to her Hollywood career. Variety reports that the pop star has added yet another film to her roster, this time based on her own original idea.

The film is called The Moment and will serve as the feature directorial debut for Scottish photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri. Zamiri also wrote the screenplay, along with Bertie Brandes. Producer and longtime Charli collaborator A.G. Cook will compose the score. A24 is currently on board to produce, along with Charli under her brand new production company Studio365. (Get it? Like the song.) Not much else is known about the film as of this writing, but Variety says its sources “indicate” that she may also star.

She’s certainly getting a lot of practice now. The pop star made headlines when she was cast in Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex (starring Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman), but she didn’t stop there. Charli’s other ongoing acting projects include Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death remake, Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice, Pete Ohs’ Erupcja, Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero (with Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corin, and Maika Monroe), Benito Skinner’s comedy series Overcompensating, and Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist (led by Jenna Ortega, Natalie Portman and Catherine Zeta-Jones). At least she’s not throwing herself into the fire right away, as she also did double duty on SNL in November. “I hate it when musicians dive into a different field, head-first, without really researching or learning much of anything about it,” the artist told Variety in December. “So I did a lot of reading to educate myself over the past three or four years before I actually did anything.”

Her collaborators have also spoken highly of her talent in this new chapter. “Charli is an excellent actress,” Erupcja director Ohs said. “She understands what it’s like to have a camera pointed at her… she could deliver all the goods. She’s a legit actress.”