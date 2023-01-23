Tim Allen denies flashing Home Improvement co-star Pamela Anderson

Tim Allen has contradicted Pamela Anderson’s account of their first meeting from her new memoir, Love, Pamela, per Variety. In an excerpt from the book, which hits shelves on January 31, 2023, Anderson claimed the sitcom actor flashed her on her first day on set of Home Improvement. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Allen does not share that memory of the encounter.

In the excerpt obtained by Variety, Anderson writes of joining the cast of the new series as a 23-year-old, before Baywatch and the infamous sex tape. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly—completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked,” seemingly referencing her previous modeling for Playboy. She recalls the actor then said, “Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen, who was 37 at the time of the alleged incident, denied doing so in a statement to the outlet: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Advertisement

It’s doubtful that anything more could come from this decades-old he-said-she-said situation, short of anyone else having witnessed it. Without doubt, however, is the egregious amount of misogyny and exploitation Anderson has dealt with over the course of her career. The new memoir name-drops many famous men and expands upon her relationship with them, including Hugh Hefner (of whom she speaks highly, despite describing vomiting after being talked out of her underwear on her first Playboy shoot), Jon Peters, Sylvester Stallone, and of course her ex-husband Tommy Lee. She’ll also speak about these experiences herself in the upcoming Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, rather than having them be recreated without her permission on a show like Pam & Tommy.

Anderson recently told The Guardian she felt “violated” by the Hulu series, for which Lily James was recently nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing her. “It’s not her fault; it’s a job. But whoever created it— well, it just feels like something else stolen,” Anderson shared. Looking back on a life under the microscope, she reflected, “Holy cow. How did I get through all that? How did I make those choices? But I also have empathy for myself. I see that I just didn’t have the tools.”