Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington take their show on the road for On Cinema Live! tour

Wednesday marks the premiere of the 16th season of Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington’s On Cinema. This year is also the fifth anniversary of the launch of HEI Network, the fan-funded, subscription-based platform for all things On Cinema. And as if the occasion wasn’t auspicious enough, Greggheads will be thrilled to hear that the guys are hitting the road in spring 2026 for On Cinema Live!‘s “Certified Five Bags of Popcorn Tour.”

On Cinema Live! is described as “a combination variety show and movie review panel, featuring the usual internal strife, grandstanding, and petty battles that are the hallmark of Heidecker and Turkington’s on-screen On Cinema personas,” per a press release. The show offers “True Movie Expertise with the award-winning expert opinions of Turkington, as well as Health and Body Improvements from wellness guru Dr. Newman (Tim) Heidecker.” Ticket presale will take place from Wednesday through 9 a.m. Friday (local time), with general sale beginning 10 a.m. local time that same day.

Earlier this year, On Cinema At The Cinema held its 12th Annual Oscar Special, which is just one of the many offshoots of the On Cinema cinematic universe. Other entries to the canon include Dekker and the film Mister America (you can keep track of the timeline through at least that year with the helpful On Cinema timeline). The “Certified Five Bags of Popcorn Tour” is the first On Cinema Live! tour since 2019. You can check out the full list of dates below.

On Cinema Live! 2026 Tour Dates

3/21—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

3/24—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall

3/25—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Hall

3/26—Columbus, OH—Kemba Live

3/29—Atlanta, GA—Variety Playhouse

3/30—Durham, NC—Fletcher Hall

3/31—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

4/1—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

4/2—Boston, MA—The Wilbur

4/3—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre

4/4—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

4/6—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant

4/7—Madison, WI—Barrymore Theatre

4/8—St. Paul, MN—Fitzgerald Theater

4/11—Seattle, WA—The Neptune

4/12—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

4/14—San Francisco, CA—TBA

4/15—Sacramento, CA—Channel 24

4/17—Los Angeles, CA—Wilshire Ebell Theatre