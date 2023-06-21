Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One | The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History (Tom Cruise)

“I was training, I was ready, you have to be razor sharp when you do something like that,” the actor told ET. “So it was very important as we were prepping the film that that actually was the first thing, because you don’t—I don’t wanna drop that, and then go shoot other things, and then have my mind somewhere else. Everyone was prepped, let’s just get it done.”

And get it done they did. The tension is palpable behind the monitors as McQuarrie and crew observe Cruise pull off the stunt for the first time in the featurette, but all the hard work paid off—and he ended up doing the jump six times total. “It all comes down to one thing: the audience,” Cruise proclaims in the clip. Another mission made all the more possible.