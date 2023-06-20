Advertisement
The film also received positive feedback for wrangling a “sprawling” and “dense” story, still managing to leave at least one reviewer “dying for what comes next” and actually setting up the film for an upcoming second half. Overall, the film received widespread praise for setting up and pulling off a big swing (and for keeping Henry Czerny fans fed).

However, not every viewer was completely swept away by the action, with The Wrap critic Scott Mendelson calling the film “a big letdown” with “wonky dialogue, oddly broad acting, and narrative contrivances/shortcuts.” And although Uproxx writer Mike Ryan opined that the film functions well as director Christopher McQuarrie’s “ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on,” he ultimately decides that it’s “not as satisfying” as the last Mission: Impossible film, 2018's Mission: Impossible—Fallout.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One premieres in theaters on July 10.