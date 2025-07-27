R.I.P. Tom Lehrer, mathematician and musical satirist The full-time professor and part-time influential musical satirist, Tom Lehrer, was 97.

Tom Lehrer, the renowned Cold War-era musical satirist whose jaunty and grim show tunes inspired generations, has died. Per Variety, Lehrer was found dead at his Cambridge, MA, home on July 26. He was 97.

Lehrer infiltrated the world of music from the ivory tower of academia. Born in New York City in 1928, Lehrer was a math prodigy. He entered Harvard at the age of 15 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, magna cum laude, before his 20th birthday. He received his master’s in 1947 and went on to teach math at MIT, Harvard, Wellesley, and UC Santa Cruz, where he remained for much of his career. After being drafted into the army in 1955, he served in the NSA. There, he made his first contribution to American society: The Jell-O shot. “We were having a Christmas party on the naval base where I was working in Washington, D.C. The rules said no alcoholic beverages were allowed,” Lehrer told San Francisco Weekly. “We wanted to have a little party, so this friend and I spent an evening experimenting with Jell-O. It wasn’t a beverage.”