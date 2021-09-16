Say what you will about The Tomorrow War and its generally nonsensical plot (people from the past are being trained to fight aliens in the future, and it’s somehow tactically necessary to not to tell anyone what the aliens look like or mention that they can shoot deadly spikes?), but at least some scenes in the movie were fun and the people making it seemed to have a fair amount of fun. Or, at the very least, two of its main stars are still willing to work together, with Deadline saying that Chris Pratt and Sam Richardson are both set to star in a new action comedy called Stranded Asset for Universal Pictures.

The project was written by Richardson and Jen D’Angelo (who wrote Disney’s upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel and worked as an on-set writer with Richardson on The Tomorrow War), but the Deadline story doesn’t have any plot details. If we had to guess, based on the name and the acting careers of its two leads, the movie will be about Pratt as some kind of cool-guy spy stuck behind enemy lines, with Richardson playing some kind of wacky goofball who tries to help. Or maybe Richardson is a wacky goofball spy, and Pratt comes in to save him? Either way, we’re willing to wager that it’s going to be a classic Odd Couple-style setup about a cool guy and a wacky goofball having to work together. We just hope that someone will warn them ahead of time if they’re about to fight some aliens that can shoot spikes.

Richardson and Pratt will reunite again for the Tomorrow War sequel, which apparently became an inevitability when the first movie did well for Amazon Prime (the streaming platform picked it up after Paramount dumped its original theatrical plans because of COVID).