Chris Pratt announces new Garfield movie via pizza, for some reason

Everyone hates Mondays, but people opposed to beloved cartoon characters sounding exactly like Chris Pratt are about to have a pretty crappy Tuesday too. The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor will officially prattle on about lasagna once again as he steps into Garfield’s furry, orange body in Alcon Entertainment’s upcoming Garfield Movie sequel.

It seems like the film is in very early stages. Deadline reports that Alcon’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson are signed on as producers, along with Garfield creator Jim Davis, Despicable Me and Angry Birds producer John Cohen, and Pratt. As of this writing, the team is reportedly in talks with writers and directors; no word on whether original Garfield Movie director Mark Dindal or writers Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds are a part of those conversations.

Because so little is known about the film at this point, it gives us time to really ponder something we do (unfortunately) know: Chris Pratt announced the sequel through an Instagram video featuring a message written in ketchup(?) on a pizza. Maybe it’s really barbecue sauce or… something, but it sure as hell looks like Heinz. “Wait who ordered this?” Pratt says as he unveils the flavor abomination. “You did.” First of all, this writer certainly did not. Second of all, pizza isn’t even the iconic Garfield food. And third, what happened to the apparently lost art of writing pizza messages with M&Ms? Maybe it’s time to rewatch The Princess Diaries to cleanse this particularly tomato-y mental image.