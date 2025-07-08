Chris Pratt announces new Garfield movie via pizza, for some reason
Maybe the cat who hates Mondays will love a different cheesy food for the sequel.Screenshot: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube
Everyone hates Mondays, but people opposed to beloved cartoon characters sounding exactly like Chris Pratt are about to have a pretty crappy Tuesday too. The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor will officially prattle on about lasagna once again as he steps into Garfield’s furry, orange body in Alcon Entertainment’s upcoming Garfield Movie sequel.