Netflix rewards Tony Hinchcliffe's Kevin Hart roast with an hour of his own The performer teased some more tired material about race in the first clip from the special.

Not content to just platform transphobic material and work from disgraced comedians, Netflix is reupping on more from the guy who thinks George Floyd belongs in Hell and that Puerto Rico is an island of garbage. Of course, we’re talking about Tony Hinchcliffe, the Joe Rogan acolyte who recently appeared on the streamer as part of The Roast Of Kevin Hart. Netflix plans to bring more of that to its viewers next week with Tony Hinchcliffe: Man Of The People. The streamer also shared a teaser of the special, which, in lieu of jokes, features Hinchcliffe listing the races he enjoys joking about before smugly saying he’s “not in the mood to make Jew jokes anymore” with a wink, as if to say that’s exactly the kind of mood he’s in.