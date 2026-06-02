Netflix rewards Tony Hinchcliffe's Kevin Hart roast with an hour of his own

The performer teased some more tired material about race in the first clip from the special.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 2, 2026 | 5:04pm
Screenshot: Netflix/YouTube
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Netflix rewards Tony Hinchcliffe's Kevin Hart roast with an hour of his own

Not content to just platform transphobic material and work from disgraced comedians, Netflix is reupping on more from the guy who thinks George Floyd belongs in Hell and that Puerto Rico is an island of garbage. Of course, we’re talking about Tony Hinchcliffe, the Joe Rogan acolyte who recently appeared on the streamer as part of The Roast Of Kevin Hart. Netflix plans to bring more of that to its viewers next week with Tony Hinchcliffe: Man Of The People. The streamer also shared a teaser of the special, which, in lieu of jokes, features Hinchcliffe listing the races he enjoys joking about before smugly saying he’s “not in the mood to make Jew jokes anymore” with a wink, as if to say that’s exactly the kind of mood he’s in.

Actually, there is one part that may be considered a joke, or at least just an inaccuracy. His assertion that he’s “averaging about four specials a year with Netflix” demonstrates a fairly loose grasp of mathematics, or at least what constitutes a special. Outside of his appearance at roasts of Hart and Tom Brady and four Kill Tony shows—which are panel-style—this is Hinchcliffe’s first special on Netflix since 2016’s One Shot. Hinchcliffe is inarguably much more famous now than he was in 2016, so it’s not difficult to imagine how Netflix arrived at this decision. Of course, performing at a Trump rally during one of multiple appearances at Madison Square Garden doesn’t exactly say “man of the people,” but, again, they’re clearly not going for accuracy here. 

 
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