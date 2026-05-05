Anthony Bourdain can hardly catch a break in Tony trailer
Dominic Sessa stars in Matt Johnson's biopic about the wry chef and writer.Image courtesy of A24
If you need to cast a young man with a chip on his shoulder in a project taking place in 1970s Massachusetts, Dominic Sessa is your guy. After breaking out in 2023 with his role in The Holdovers, Sessa returns to the Bay State with the leading role in Tony, the new biopic about the early kitchen days of Anthony Bourdain. Eventually, Bourdain will write books and host a TV show, but the young Tony only fancies himself a writer. In the mean time, what he actually needs is a job. (Sure sounds like a writer!) The film follows 19-year-old Tony working in Provincetown and the beginning of his love-hate affair with restaurants.
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