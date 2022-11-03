Emma Corrin may be done playing Lady Di in The Crown, but they continue to rake in that Netflix cash playing another woman of note: The famed Lady Chatterley . The streamer has shared the first provocative trailer for the adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and it certainly lives up to its sultry source material.

Corrin stars in the period piece as the titular, unfulfilled Lady Chatterley , who finds herself swept away by a salacious, sexually-awakening affair with her groundskeeper, played by Jack O’Connell. As her love for her husband (Matthew Duckett) continues to wane, she must decide if she will follow society’s expectations or her heart.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover | Official Trailer | Netflix

French director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (The Mustang, Rabbit) helmed the film based on a screenplay by David Magee. Corrin and O’Connell rehearsed the sex scenes for two weeks with the pioneering intimacy coordinator, Ita O’Brien, who previously worked on sets such as Hulu’s Normal People, I May Destroy You, The Great, and Sex Education.

“I felt so in awe of it, and also of Connie’s whole journey with her sexuality and her own access to pleasure and her body,” Corrin said of the filming process.

The original D.H. Laurence novel was published privately in Italy in 1928 , and became subject to international controversy. Upon its wider, uncensored release in 1960, it became the target of obscenity trials and was banned in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Japan. At the time it was viewed as too racy, too explicit, and was frowned upon for using some of those naughty, then-unprintable, four-letter words (fuck, cock, dick, tits, cunt, twat—you get the idea). Lady Chatterley’s Lover was also admonished for its portrayal of a cross-class relationship.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover premieres in select theaters November 25 and will be streaming on Netflix starting December 2.