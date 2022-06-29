Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for undisclosed reasons yesterday , according to multiple reports.

The 46-year-old musician first sought medical care at West Hills Hospital; his wife Kourtney Kardashian accompanied him. From there, Barker was reportedly transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center while Kardashian followed behind.

Neither Barker nor Kardashian have shared any updates on what exactly prompted the hospital visit, but Barker did have a message for fans on social media. Yesterday, he tweeted simply, “God save me.”

Advertisement

Barker’s teenage daughter Alabama also appeared to address the situation, posting a note to her Instagram reading, “Please send your prayers.”

This isn’t the first time Barker has struggled with his health. The musician was previously hospitalized in 2018 for blood clots in his arms, and has also had a staph infection and cellulitis—a bacterial malady with physical symptoms including swelling, inflammation, and pain. Barker also suffered third degree burns on most of his body after the infamous 2008 plane crash that left him seriously injured, and four of the six passengers onboard dead.

G/O Media may get a commission Provence Beauty Rose Multi-Use Oil It's in the name

This blend of vitamins and essential oils from Provence Beauty can be used as a moisturizer for hands, nails, and hair, and like 50 other things, too. Buy for $13 at Amazon Use the promo code ROSE10INV Advertisement

Although the combination of Barker’s past health issues and Alabama’s own post seem to suggest that the drummer’s tweet references his hospitalization, there are other possible explanations. Namely, “ God Save Me ” is also the title of a track off of frequent Barker collaborator Machine Gun Kelly’s new album Mainstream Sellout, which Barker produced.

Just last month, Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in Portofino, Italy after a whirlwind romance.