Blink-182's reunion tour—their first with the classic Mark Hoppus/Tom DeLonge/Travis Barker trio in almost ten years—has already been full of high highs and low lows. On one hand, aliens might be real which is super exciting for Tom DeLonge. On the other, it sounds like drummer Travis Barker is currently dealing with some sort of potentially scary family emergency, which no one ever wants to hear. This goes double for Barker, who—after surviving a near-fatal plane crash in 2008—has already experienced more than his fair share of trauma and hardship.

The band announced today that they were stepping away from the stage temporarily. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the full post read.

No concrete details on Barker’s situation have been provided as of this writing, but that hasn’t stopped fans and press outlets from speculating about what could have happened. Just a few hours before the postponement was announced, Barker posted a photo of the door to a “Prayer Room” on his Instagram story, which he followed up with a picture of a stained glass window (presumably from inside the room) and flag saying “Together we pray, ” per People.

Barker is currently expecting a child with Kourtney Kardashian, which the couple initially announced via the latter holding up a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant” at the band’s L.A. show (a reference to the video for “All The Small Things”). While Kardashian has not posted anything related to the announcement either, some fans have been speculating that the “urgent family matter ” could have been the birth of their son. Hopefully, everyone is happy and healthy.