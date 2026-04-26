Trump gives brief, focused speech after White House Correspondents Dinner shooting

Donald Trump gave one of the more brief, and least off-topic, press conferences of his political career tonight, addressing the shooting that took place at the White House Correspondents Dinner earlier on Saturday evening. Sure, he used the press conference—conducted from the White House press briefing room, after Trump was evacuated from the earlier event—to push for his beloved White House ballroom, and throw a little shade at California. But for the most part, it was significantly less bombastic or ALL CAPS than many of the man’s public political statements, whether on Truth Social or in person.

Among other things, Trump and his administration gave out some details about what actually happened at the Washington Hilton tonight, stating that a man “charged a security checkpoint with multiple weapons,” and that one law enforcement officer was shot. (Non-fatally, thanks to a bulletproof vest.) The suspect has reportedly been apprehended, with Trump effusive in his praise of law enforcement’s handling of the incident. (He’s also been posting video of the incident, and shots of the suspect in custody, on his social media.)

Trump even used the opportunity to make a rare push for unity, thanking press for their “responsible” coverage of the incident. Which is a bit wild, insofar as basically everybody on the planet was expecting tonight to involve Trump using the dais at the event to rake the press over the coals in his typical fashion, in betwixt pretending to be amused by mentalist Oz Pearlman. As is, Trump simply repeated his pledge to re-stage the WHCD some time in the next 30 days—although, given how deeply unsettling the sight of numerous armed guards suddenly standing on the cleared stage of an event that was lively and bubbling just moments before was, it’s hard to imagine a pall won’t hang over any possible do-over.