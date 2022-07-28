A group of more than 400 show creators, show runners, and head writers have signed a letter citing “grave concerns about the lack of specific production protocols in place to protect those at work” for various entertainment companies in anti-abortion states. The letter, obtained by Variety, lays out several specific demands to strengthen company policies.



There are several high-profile names amongst the group of signees. To name just a few: Issa Rae, Natasha Lyonne, Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, Carrie Brownstein, Sara Bareilles, Chelsea Handler, Abbi Jacobson, Mindy Kaling, Amber Ruffin, Lilly Wachowski, and Lena Waithe.

The list includes largely female-identifying writers from all over the industry–for instance, Gloria Calderon Kellett of One Day At A Time, Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna of Crazy Ex Girlfriend, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky of Hacks, Bisha K. Ali of Ms. Marvel, Elizabeth Meriwether of The Dropout, and Tracey Wigfield of Saved By The Bell. Per Variety, versions of the letter were also sent to Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Apple, Paramount, Lionsgate, Amazon and AMC.

“It is unacceptable to ask any person to choose between their human rights and their employment,” the letter reads. “Currently, any pregnant person working on one of your productions in states that have criminalized abortion does so at great risk.” The group gave these companies ten days to deliver a “plan to address this emergency in full.” Specific actions requested include:

● Published policies and procedures to provide an abortion travel subsidy for employees of your productions including specific information on how the employee’s medical privacy will be safeguarded.

● Protocols outlining the scope of medical care for employees of your productions, including ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy complications that require medical treatment via abortion while working for Netflix. ● Policy regarding criminal and civil legal protection, including indemnification and defense against liability, for any member of a production who facilitates Netflix’s protocols or provides Netflix’s policy information and guidelines to an employee seeking an abortion. ● Pledge to discontinue all political donations to anti-abortion candidates and political action committees immediately.

Some entertainment companies, including Netflix and Disney, have pledged to reimburse travel expenses for employees who need to travel out of state to get an abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturn. However, since “productions are currently in progress in states where abortion is illegal or pending criminalization,” the letter’s signatories have required an “immediate written response” within ten business days to be reviewed by the writers and their legal representatives. They also offer “the opportunity to review the written response with your company representatives for additional context.” The full letter can be read in full at Variety.