Britney Spears writes that she got an abortion at Justin Timberlake's behest

While Justin Timberlake may have largely directed the narrative around his relationship with Britney Spears back in 2002, the pop icon is finally taking control of her own story in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me. While the book won’t be available to the public until October 24, Spears’ reclamation of her own life has already led to some major reveals, one notably involving the former (and current) *NSYNC member himself.



Spears got pregnant at some point during her and Timberlake’s relationship, she writes (via People), but eventually got an abortion at her boyfriend’s insistence.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” she wrote. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” Timberlake and Spears were 18 and 17 respectively when they started dating in 1999. Their relationship lasted until 2002.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” she continued. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she continued, saying that the abortion was “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

According to another sneak peek from People, Spears also states elsewhere in the book that of all the things she’s accomplished, she’s proudest of raising the two sons she would later have with ex-husband Kevin Federline (Sean Preston, now 18, and Jayden James, 17). “Starting a family was my dream come true,” she writes. “Being a mom was my dream come true.”