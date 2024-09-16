Tyler, the Creator to create new film career with Marty Supreme role The musician joins the already-announced Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow

Marty Supreme is shaping up to have the type of cast some A24 executives definitely prayed to King Paimon to manifest. It could already check off “buzzy A-list star” with Timothée Chalamet and “actress making her much-anticipated return” with Gwyneth Paltrow, not to mention a famous brother striking out on his own for the first time in years with director Josh Safdie. Now, the film is also adding “music industry star making their film debut” with Tyler, the Creator. Hail Paimon!

Plot details remain under wraps, and it’s not clear what character Tyler will be playing as of this writing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which was originally rumored to follow the career of pro ping-pong player Marty Reisman, will be a fictionalized original story. Safdie co-wrote the screenplay with Ronald Bronstein. Safdie and Bronstein are also producing, along with Chalamet, Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, and A24.

Two-time Grammy winner Tyler, the Creator originally rose to prominence as a founding member of rap collective Odd Future in the early 2000s. He’s released six studio albums since then, including his most recent, Call Me If You Get Lost, which earned him his second Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2022. Tyler does have some acting experience, if none of quite this stature; he notably appeared in 21 episodes of Loiter Squad on Adult Swim, and has made a handful of TV guest roles and cameos through the years.

Tyler isn’t the first artist to announce a pivot to acting recently. In April, four-time Grammy winner SZA announced that she would be starring in a “buddy comedy” film produced by Issa Rae, opposite Keke Palmer. While we haven’t heard much about it since, the project also added Dewayne Perkins, Amin Joseph, Gabrielle Dennis, and DomiNque Perry in August according to Variety, so it looks like—at least for now—it’s actually happening. Fingers crossed. Last month, MUNA’s Naomi McPherson also made their acting debut as Janis Ian in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, which premiered at Telluride. The film will be live for the rest of the public on October 11.

Marty Supreme does not currently have a release date.