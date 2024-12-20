Take your family to see Marty Supreme next Christmas Of, if snakes are more your thing, you can see Paul Rudd and Jack Black's Anaconda the same day.

This year, there are a few movies opening in theaters on Christmas Day that have little to nothing to do with Christmas. Babygirl is set on Christmas, sure, but it factors into the plot even less than Eyes Wide Shut’s timeline. Nosferatu is set during some cold months, as is A Complete Unknown, sometimes, but neither are Christmas movies. But the latter stars Timothée Chalamet, who is now extending his streak of Christmas Day releases.

This is per Deadline, which reports this morning that Marty Supreme will open in theaters December 25, 2025. The film, which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Tyler, The Creator, and Kevin O’Leary (of Shark Tank fame), follows a ping-pong champ. Josh Safdie is directing, and as of now it’s unclear whether the project is closer to a Marty Reisman biopic or just a film inspired by a real guy. Either way, it’ll be Chalamet’s second consecutive Christmas Day release. 2023 also had Wonka, a big seasonal hit (albeit one that opened a few days before the holiday). The actor also opened 2019’s Little Women on the holiday, and 2021’s Don’t Look Up arrived on Netflix on Christmas Eve. Perhaps we will see young Chalamet’s career held in a similar esteem to Mariah Carey’s in due time.

A couple other films have already slotted into Christmas 2025 releases, too. The Wrap reported this afternoon that the Anaconda remake starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black will open the same day, The Housemaid, a thriller directed by Paul Feig and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, will also arrive on December 25, and it will be a blue Christmas when the next installment of James Cameron’s Avatar series opens on December 19. There really is something for everyone.

This story has been updated to include the announcement of Anaconda‘s release date.