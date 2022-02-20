This Tom Holland kid sure is going places, huh? After coming out of nowhere (not counting some of the biggest and most financially successful movies of all time) to star in Sony’s biggest movie ever—Spider-Man: No Way Home—he has just added another hit to his résumé: Sony’s Uncharted adaptation, which opened to $44 million this week and easily took home the weekend box office prize.

In fact, it debuted $30 million higher than Channing Tatum’s Dog, which opened in second place with only $15 million. That’s still nearly $10 million higher than third place, though, which went to the aforementioned No Way Home. Its extremely successful run seems to be mostly over, sitting at $770 million, though it continues to make more money after 10 weeks than a lot of newer movies. (And that’s only domestically, and not counting the eventual home video release, so No Way Home will continue to make money until long after we’re all dead.)

Speaking of, Death On The Nile fell to fourth this week after debuting at number one last week, making only $6 million for a total of $24 million, followed by Jackass Forever ($5 million this week, $46 million total), and Marry Me ($3.6 million, $16 million total). After that we have Sing 2 and Scream, neither of which made much money but both of which have already made fine money ($147 million and $77 million, respectively). Rounding out the top 10 are Blacklight and The Cursed, the third new movie on the list (and by far the least successful, but it did get a much smaller rollout and also doesn’t star Tom Holland or Channing Tatum).

The full top 10 list, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is reprinted again below.