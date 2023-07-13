The art of the "Under Pressure" needle drop

The Americans - Under pressure (Season 4 Episode 5 - 4x05)

When it comes to needle drops, it’s easy to associate The Americans with “With Or Without You,” and I sure have in the past. But the show nailed its song choices for its era, especially its use of “Under Pressure.” (Insert obvious joke about how Philip and Elizabeth were constantly, um, under pressure as Russian spies living in the U.S.). The song breaks out during season four’s “Clark’s Place,” an episode that continues to build the astounding arc around the couple’s efforts to stop the FBI from finding out about his treachery towards Martha.

“Under Pressure” plays at a pivotal moment, neatly encapsulating each character’s anxieties. Philip and Elizabeth succumb to it by fucking, Martha (Phil’s “wife” while he pretends to be Clark for her) lies alone in the dark, and Stan is trapped between both parties but is only on the periphery of the truth. It really is the terror of knowing what the world is about that’s haunting all of them. [Saloni Gajjar]