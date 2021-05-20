Universal Pictures to turn back time for Cher biopic

Cher Photo : Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show

Today is Cher’s birthday, and she’s getting a gift that most of us will never be lucky enough (or maybe unlucky enough) to receive: a big Hollywood biopic from a major movie studio. Cher tweeted the news yesterday, revealing that the film will be produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman of the Mama Mia! movies and that screenwriter Eric Roth will be handling the script. As Cher excitedly pointed out in her tweet, he’s the writer behind Forrest Gump, the 1987 movie Suspect (which Cher starred in), and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born. Cher doesn’t mention it, but he also wrote Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro. No mention of a director or star, but it seems like Universal is putting some weight behind this one.

Deadline has some more details, mostly revolving around Cher’s interesting life, but we’d like to hone in on the fact that Deadline says the movie doesn’t have a title yet. How is that possible? Hollywood has been making musician biopics for so long now and almost every single one of them in this post-Walk The Line world is just named after an iconic song with some cheap thematic relevance to the artist’s story: Rocketman, Straight Outta Compton (that’s more literal than thematic), and Bohemian Rhapsody all fit that mold. Deadline suggests that the movie will cover Cher’s whole life, rather than any one specific era, so if we had to bet on it—and consider this out bet on it—the movie will be called something to the effect of Turn Back Time. If it’s not that, it’ll just be Cher.

There’s no word on when this might come out (probably not especially soon, given the fact that there’s no director or star yet). Cher’s subsequent tweets are also no help in that matter, with her just saying she wanted to talk to “sweetest little girl” Tracee Ellis Ross and how she got a headache from being too excited. It’s her birthday, she doesn’t need to be tweeting out movie news anyway.

