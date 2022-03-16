Vanessa Bayer is brilliant in everything she’s in, so it’s a mystery why she hadn’t gotten her own TV show until now. Thankfully, Showtime is giving us the Bayer-led vehicle we deserve with I Love That For You. The premium network gave viewers a first look at the series with a very promising trailer.

In the series, loosely based on Bayer’s own experience as a childhood leukemia survivor, has the former Saturday Night Live star playing Joanna Gold, who finally accomplishes her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host on SVN (the show’s version of QVC) like her idol Jackie (Molly Shannon).

Jackie finally has her own identity outside of being the girl who got cancer. She’s doing the job she strived for, going out on dates with an attractive guy (played by Jason Schwartzman), and she even befriends Jackie herself—though her other co-workers don’t act as warm towards her at first.

As much as Jackie wanted the job, though, she’s not very good at it. So when she’s fired by her boss (played by Jenifer Lewis), she blurts out that she has cancer. “You know, I had it when I was a kid and… she back,” Jackie says. So, she gets to keep her job, and her coworkers become immediately supportive, while constantly saying things that would be totally inappropriate if she did have cancer.

When Jackie reveals her mistake to her parents, her mom is dumfounded by her decision to lie, saying, “But you did have it! You had cancer!” Her dad interjects, “But she’s saying she has it now. She doesn’t have it now.” This big lie—kind of akin to Liza’s lie in the series Younger, but far darker—will backfire at some point, but we’ll have to watch to see how it all unfolds.

The series premieres on Friday, April 29.